i begged my heart

surrender

to the absolute of time

nights without you

cradled in my arms

i bartered peace

a place

would lay me down

to let you go

years before your soul

remembered mine

verses fall

weary

from hands

that knew you well –

curtains float

as whispers to the breeze

all i have

is no more than a store

of yesterdays

a season uninvited

silver cords

and silent pleas

. . .