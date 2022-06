this heart

it may be jaded –

these arms

tremble yet

fingers search in darkness

for your own

a moment

recreating –

the warmth that is your touch

a smile to learn –

a breath to bring me

home

these tired lungs

remember –

the crush of rivers cold

the curve

of ancient stones

beneath my skin

a time

absolved from passing –

cherished by the sea

from oceans

nearly empty

we begin

. . .