dream

and I will find you here

sleeping in my bed

wrapped in light

wherever longing sits

stay the night

pray me down –

sighs are all I need

to make me yours

would prove your heart

a thief

gather me

wildflowers –

write to me

in stone

speak as if you never

meant to go

burden me a future

a fate we dared believe

sail me home

on waves I cannot see

. . .