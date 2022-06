within this place

of waiting –

shall I will you come

for me

and remember not

the want

we wasted here

the sweet refrain

confessed

until whispers

become flesh

til all I knew

was only you

again

a melody

corrected –

from somewhere

we began

as the afternoon

fell sweet

into the stars

when for a moment

wishes were

our way for getting back

a slice of love

became this place

we are

. . .