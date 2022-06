she wasn’t meant

for roses

no ordinary bloom

could spare the vine

so intertwined

with wild and wanting

roots

sometimes a weed

of twisted lace

is all she desires to be

a rare bouquet

of everything –

a garden growing free

beyond the need

for crimson

ruby reds and pinks

a shade of honeysuckle

seldom bleeds

she wasn’t meant

for roses

edges so defined

a mystery –

of tangled leaf

by love

left unconfined

. . .