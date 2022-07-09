another day –

a current slower

than the years

have washed away

I used to wade

from here to heaven

seeking signs –

a cause to stay

for a lifetime

I was patient

pulling starlight

from my hair

came a night

you sought to dream

and found me there

a slower breath

uneven whispers

floating soft above

the foam

you were my

one consolation

when there was

nothing more

to know

. . .