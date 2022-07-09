another day –
a current slower
than the years
have washed away
I used to wade
from here to heaven
seeking signs –
a cause to stay
for a lifetime
I was patient
pulling starlight
from my hair
came a night
you sought to dream
and found me there
a slower breath
uneven whispers
floating soft above
the foam
you were my
one consolation
when there was
nothing more
to know
. . .
grandfathersky said:
How dreams chase us even as the years would seem to fade the colors, changes in contrast show them in a new light