all i want

of heaven

is the memory

of spring –

nights somewhere

we lay amid the stars

tracing lives

giving name

wherever flame

was found –

whispering our secrets

every promise

breathed

aloud

all i want

of evermore –

is a place to rest

my pen

fields of ancient flowers

fireflies

a story undecided

words no one has heard

moments we surrendered –

floating

far beyond

the night

. . .