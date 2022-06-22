i know the language
all too well
the wind
the river’s moan
a melody replayed
– falling water
o’er my soul
i hear the stars
feel their ache
each time
the light is gone
i know the way
a moment touches
everything
we know
i’ve made peace
and cursed a name
a kiss to burn the night –
slept in fields
where clover bent
the sky
i know the way
have passed it more than once
along the years
a break beneath
the branches –
as I am brought to tears
i know the language
all too well
the wind
the river’s moan
. . .