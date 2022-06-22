i know the language

all too well

the wind

the river’s moan

a melody replayed

– falling water

o’er my soul

i hear the stars

feel their ache

each time

the light is gone

i know the way

a moment touches

everything

we know

i’ve made peace

and cursed a name

a kiss to burn the night –

slept in fields

where clover bent

the sky

i know the way

have passed it more than once

along the years

a break beneath

the branches –

as I am brought to tears

i know the language

all too well

the wind

the river’s moan

. . .