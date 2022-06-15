when the fields

have been neglected

the rain

may never come

to spare the soul

from grieving –

the heart from getting on

when the light

is nearly faded

without a promised

one more time

when the name I keep

upon my lips

is dried before the sun

the ground made cold

to wait

I will wait

beyond the place

where touch becomes a memory

of where we were

how we loved

I will wait

beyond the final fade

another this to know –

I will wait

. . .