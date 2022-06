whatever more

is still to find –

would trade

of these – familiar days

to know the heat

of one more kiss

a mouth –

would every fear

erase

I’ve heard it said

I know tis true

the painter seeks

with words to paint –

a poet dreams

in colors

not her own

music works against

the fist

to soothe

a restless lover –

nights belong

safe within a song

for one more

brutal shade of red –

a stem of verse

to pacify

creation swells against

the brush –

with ne’er a thought

to words denied

. . .