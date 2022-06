are there lines

across your heart

where once I lay me down

a memory of warmth

against your skin

I was here

just the same

to return most every night

when red is fallen

soft along the ridge

are there pieces

still to missing –

I have wondered now

again

down the roads

ten thousand miles

afraid

were I to call

would you hear me

sweeter than before –

a crush

of velvet wings

amidst the trees

. . .