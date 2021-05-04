Tags
dreams, forgiveness, grace, home, love, mystery, seeking, surrender, time, wandering, writing in the dark
there’s truth
we scarce consider –
and one we dare not speak
a normal found
in courage lost –
a darkness not so deep
I’ve kept my word
in seeking –
for a path I knew before
hearts undone
by telling –
a truth I waited for
sometimes
the dream falls open –
as I wander with the night
beyond the risk of losing –
to a place of love
and light
when tempted I
by sorrows
for every hurt embraced –
moments of surrender
turn my wanting
into grace
. . .