there’s truth

we scarce consider –

and one we dare not speak

a normal found

in courage lost –

a darkness not so deep

I’ve kept my word

in seeking –

for a path I knew before

hearts undone

by telling –

a truth I waited for

sometimes

the dream falls open –

as I wander with the night

beyond the risk of losing –

to a place of love

and light

when tempted I

by sorrows

for every hurt embraced –

moments of surrender

turn my wanting

into grace

. . .