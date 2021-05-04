Tags

there’s truth
we scarce consider –
and one we dare not speak
a normal found
in courage lost –
a darkness not so deep

I’ve kept my word
in seeking –
for a path I knew before
hearts undone
by telling –
a truth I waited for

sometimes
the dream falls open –
as I wander with the night
beyond the risk of losing –
to a place of love
and light

when tempted I
by sorrows
for every hurt embraced –
moments of surrender
turn my wanting
into grace

. . .