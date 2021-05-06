while I dreamed

forever tilted….

and I was thrown from bed

betrayed by sleep

as voices filled my head

as mercies –

broke the window

crossed the lawn

forgotten to the arms

I prayed would linger

forsaken by uncertainty

gifted by the dawn

while I slept

there came another

life imagined

left behind –

packed inside a box

I couldn’t find

names I barely recognized

a photograph misplaced –

coffee was my solace

a mystery divine

while I dreamed

heaven emptied –

wishes floated to

the dark

but for one –

a single star for you

webs I’d spun to hold me

were answered to my heart

beyond the clouds

the sun came burning

through