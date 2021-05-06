Tags
a jealous moon, all I know, dreams, everywhere I am, gifts, grace, life, love, something here, time
while I dreamed
forever tilted….
and I was thrown from bed
betrayed by sleep
as voices filled my head
as mercies –
broke the window
crossed the lawn
forgotten to the arms
I prayed would linger
forsaken by uncertainty
gifted by the dawn
while I slept
there came another
life imagined
left behind –
packed inside a box
I couldn’t find
names I barely recognized
a photograph misplaced –
coffee was my solace
a mystery divine
while I dreamed
heaven emptied –
wishes floated to
the dark
but for one –
a single star for you
webs I’d spun to hold me
were answered to my heart
beyond the clouds
the sun came burning
through