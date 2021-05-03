Tags

, , , , , , , , , ,

when my days are swept
golden –
into all I have left
when moments
are counted for more

I shall look at these hands
and remember the ways
they warmed to your longing
as never before

when my ears have misplaced
the sound of your voice –
a melody penned
long ago

as my eyes
fill with tears –
once reflected by yours
ocean deep pools
of your soul

tho my arms be denied
the reaching around –
I will rest in the memory
of bliss

when my tongue has forgotten
the taste of your name
my lips will remember
your kiss

. . .