when my days are swept

golden –

into all I have left

when moments

are counted for more

I shall look at these hands

and remember the ways

they warmed to your longing

as never before

when my ears have misplaced

the sound of your voice –

a melody penned

long ago

as my eyes

fill with tears –

once reflected by yours

ocean deep pools

of your soul

tho my arms be denied

the reaching around –

I will rest in the memory

of bliss

when my tongue has forgotten

the taste of your name

my lips will remember

your kiss

. . .