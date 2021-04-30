tell them I was haunted

by the sound

of swarming bees –

drifted on a ring of

cedar smoke

ask for their forgiveness

lest they speak of this again –

last I knew

you were the only one

to know

how deeply

I am troubled

how hard the verses fall

tumbled as a sigh

upon the sheets

offered up as penance

for mornings turned away

daylight pressed

against our every need

you can tell them

I went mad –

tore every curtain down

set the barn ablaze

one Friday night

was while

you lay sleeping

on the floor beside our bed

burdened by the words

I couldn’t write

. . .