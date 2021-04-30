Tags
forgiveness, life, love, memory, redemption, tears, time, trust, truth, weakness, writing in the dark
how is it
you can break my heart
and before I chance to mend
you come around
to break my heart again
you’ve memorized my
fault lines
with weapons still the same –
your eyes meet mine
and then you speak
my name
I’ve forgotten
how it was to heal
don’t care to ever know
the ease of loss
is nothing
if I never see you go
I’ll move the bed
to face the dawn –
I’ll rearrange the room
further from your leaving –
hidden to the moon
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Still the heart, lest the tides ebb and flow …