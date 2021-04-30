how is it

you can break my heart

and before I chance to mend

you come around

to break my heart again

you’ve memorized my

fault lines

with weapons still the same –

your eyes meet mine

and then you speak

my name

I’ve forgotten

how it was to heal

don’t care to ever know

the ease of loss

is nothing

if I never see you go

I’ll move the bed

to face the dawn –

I’ll rearrange the room

further from your leaving –

hidden to the moon

. . .