history

keeps no record

of lives I lived before –

choices made

a promise trade

as want for evermore

no place

I should have faltered

a kiss I might have kept –

had I known

the fear in falling

was answer for regrets

another time

some other day –

and I without a doubt

lived my life

returning –

to the place

once dreamed about

will age erase

my story –

ease these scars I wear

take from me

your memory

moments written there

another day

some other time –

years before I knew

I was waiting

for the moment

when I’d

remember you

. . .