history
keeps no record
of lives I lived before –
choices made
a promise trade
as want for evermore
no place
I should have faltered
a kiss I might have kept –
had I known
the fear in falling
was answer for regrets
another time
some other day –
and I without a doubt
lived my life
returning –
to the place
once dreamed about
will age erase
my story –
ease these scars I wear
take from me
your memory
moments written there
another day
some other time –
years before I knew
I was waiting
for the moment
when I’d
remember you
. . .