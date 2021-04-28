thirty miles

is not so far

tho less along the fences

lines already drawn

from heart to home

the road curves back

beside a creek

I remember once you held me –

the water was so cold

I cried for days

there’s a weathered bridge

a leaning barn

winter wheat and locust

boxes stand as one

their flags aloft

afternoons

the sun wears low

enough to reconsider

how many loves

forsaken to this road

cadillacs

and beat up trucks –

drift along the shoulder

pass without a curse

without a pause –

a fleeting recognition

of someone

once you loved

can’t see the tears

beyond the years

can’t say I’ve had enough

of honeysuckle

gravel roads

heaven spread before

weeds have bound

my thirsty heart

to yours

thirty miles

is not so far

lest I lose my way –

wait the creek to rise

would take me home

. . .