as morning calls

and breakfast burns –

wings prepare

to soar

flushed from arms

of safety

into the blue

once more

I understand

for every plan –

there’s a way

we remember as home

a name succumbed

to silence

tis the sweetest one

I know

no matter the distance

tis none I fear

for reasons I cannot explain

sometimes I sleep

sometimes I dream –

sometimes

it is there

I remain

. . .