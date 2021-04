if I

were but a dreamer

with verse my only trade

worn to breath –

from living unafraid

I’d lose my way to letting

give it all

if you’d be mine

I’d set my course

and watch the night for signs

for another blest assurance

of places we have been

a promise left

if e’er we lived again

for each night

beyond a lifetime –

for planets not yet named

silver skies

alight with holy flame

. . .