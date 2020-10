if ever

for my words you ache

just listen for the night –

the steady drum

of stars succumb

to heaven chasing light

the cry of crickets

fiddles ring

as shadows round are cast

cedar boughs

forgiven now –

are kneeling on the grass

the stir of

night birds waking

to find another song

things I might have told you

– they will hold you

when I’m gone

. . .