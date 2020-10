beyond the first

of lifetimes spent –

spread beneath the cedars

a scratch defies the hour

we were born

for what becomes

of moments held above

the worth of others –

a touch

to free the night

we waited on

hold my name

upon your tongue –

as memory of taste

tie it to a story

none can tell

as well as you –

tho time has eased

into another morning –

where once were words

twas there

I loved you well

. . .