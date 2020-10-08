Tags

take me with
if you are going
somewhere closer to the sun –
where a lonely ache
for living
shall carry us
as one

a story
not yet written –
bears the memory of change
so I’ll hold your hand
for whatever truth
remains

let it keep
beyond the leaving
for all the world to see
how it was
the path remembered
as you waited time
for me

. . .