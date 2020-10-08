take me with
if you are going
somewhere closer to the sun –
where a lonely ache
for living
shall carry us
as one
a story
not yet written –
bears the memory of change
so I’ll hold your hand
for whatever truth
remains
let it keep
beyond the leaving
for all the world to see
how it was
the path remembered
as you waited time
for me
. . .
women who think too much said:
Beautiful. I love “as you waited time for me”
finbarsgift said:
Wonderful words, lovely sound, fine poetry…
Lots of greetings from Lu
emergingfromthedarknight said:
Such a gorgeous tender poem full of love.
thereluctantpoet said:
