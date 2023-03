i’ve no plea

save one more dream

e’er you slept –

was i the star

that made of all

your wishes true –

that found you

here

remember

i’ve no fear –

my everything

is grounded in your

loving arms

the way my ache

became your lips –

as ageless once

this selfless

kiss

i’ve no words

no means to speak

of days before

or years to be

forgiven now

as we begin

the road to build

of memories

. . .