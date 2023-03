wherever this

some tuesday morn

before the sun arrives

an echoing of engines

in the night

a ways beyond

the coming back

to find our place anew

a flood of stars –

wishes

falling through

wherever this

may take us –

a world beyond the pines

some distant sea

dreamed in sapphire blue

miles before

the lay me down –

what would you have me choose

when all

my heart remembers

is a wish

returned

by you

. . .