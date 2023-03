of moments

long neglected –

choice to resurrect

a promise made

another day to find

whatever fate

was guided

by permission to arrive

was worth the way

deserted –

in my haste

to make you mine

for every moment

traded

dreams i let to dry

fields allowed to wither

in the sun

paths no longer open

covered disbelief

a night denied

the stars –

i knew you then

. . .