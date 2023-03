last i remember

a red sky was falling –

blue had run out

on the day

dreams were allowing

access for mercy –

love had come home

with reason

to stay

like there was never another

we thought about leaving

took down the curtains

and buried the bed

out past the pasture

jesus was witness

to a feeling we dared

believe

wasn’t dead

heaven made plans

to sleep in for breakfast

when i found you there

at the edge of the woods

looking for signs

to stay

to remember

wanting for love

in arms

understood

. . .