what solace

recollection –

when all i know

is you

what good the past

for teaching me goodbye

time is a survivor

how it was

to touch your skin –

sorrows without want

to reach me then

what good

the way returning

when all the trees are bare

blossoms floating down

silhouettes

silence sworn

to save me –

was here we fell in love

days becoming days

becoming years

the memory

of another time –

black and white of

yesterdays

words where once

your touch

knew everything

. . .