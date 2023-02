steal from me

this willing heart

with nothing but your sigh –

touch i kept

one sunday afternoon

we talked about

forever –

another life forgave

held your hand

and counted back the ways

remember how it is

how it feels

to understand

some paths are come

to show us

what is real –

plagued by time

tangled in a memory

of flame

remember how it was

to lean into

an easy trust –

a breath to find redemption

in a name

. . .