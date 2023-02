what prayer

was spilled into the night –

a wish upon a star

sufficient

now to bless me

were love –

the way we are

the way life feels

as sure it must

when heaven calls to be

across the waves –

echoes given wing

this heart to heal

my soul to plead

differences i knew

would come to me

one winter

when i had prayed

for you

memories to garner

touch to find me

now

ages to remember love –

arms to reach

around

. . .