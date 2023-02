were there a means

for understanding

some longing

to discern

a place for every hurt

i leave behind –

breath becoming more

than just the memory

of words

a moment you were falling

into my

eternal rhyme

and i remember

what it took to find

you here –

to get you home

tethered to a promise

whispered

soft against the night –

reminders

of the only thing i know

to resurrect

love to get us back

where we

belong

. . .