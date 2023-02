ignore

my resistance

to find you anew

– as sweet

was your voice

to favor my skin

to remember

where graces

fell through the night

like stars from orion –

this fate to defend

how it was

was it easy

was it ever that way

a morning so fragile

it took me

away

willed my returning

from a place not so far –

to find you here waiting

this moment

to start

how it was

was it easy

was it ever that way

. . .