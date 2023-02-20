a life

resurrected

for a moment like this

to find then of dreams

i survived

to remember my place

a smoldering flame

to recall

how your hand

fit with mine

a silence

made sweet

by the essence of voice

were so many things

left unsaid

flirts with my need

deserved of my touch

like a story

made over

one telling too much

i can dream

to remember

how it was just before

my window fell open

my heart

wanting more –

you were come

without wishing

hesitation forgot

to the way the world

curled

in my fingers

. . .