a life
resurrected
for a moment like this
to find then of dreams
i survived
to remember my place
a smoldering flame
to recall
how your hand
fit with mine
a silence
made sweet
by the essence of voice
were so many things
left unsaid
flirts with my need
deserved of my touch
like a story
made over
one telling too much
i can dream
to remember
how it was just before
my window fell open
my heart
wanting more –
you were come
without wishing
hesitation forgot
to the way the world
curled
in my fingers
. . .