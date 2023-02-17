i want for nothing
much more than this
the way the light
falls all around
as silence sits back
undecided by death
and cold as the day
it surrendered
this heart
i wait
undisturbed
by the fear of goodbye
boards shifting
somewhere outside
i wait with the dishes
i thought not to move
a cigarette
touched out of habit
one night
i want for nothing
but your hand caught with mine
the curve of my name
on your lips
the rush of your breathing
tangled
divine
the way the light falls
all around
. . .
isai27 said:
The curve of my name on your lips… Sublime.
Anonymously Hal said:
Ohh… Love this 🖤