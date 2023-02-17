i want for nothing

much more than this

the way the light

falls all around

as silence sits back

undecided by death

and cold as the day

it surrendered

this heart

i wait

undisturbed

by the fear of goodbye

boards shifting

somewhere outside

i wait with the dishes

i thought not to move

a cigarette

touched out of habit

one night

i want for nothing

but your hand caught with mine

the curve of my name

on your lips

the rush of your breathing

tangled

divine

the way the light falls

all around

. . .