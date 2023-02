there were roses

surely hundreds –

beneath a swarm

of ancient bees

there was music

sacred waters –

polished rocks

beneath the sea

might you find me

on paths

once taken –

here before so long ago

sacred hives

and battered nests

were all

i ever knew

to know

take me back

before the summer

wilts the rose

and fades the barn

take me home

on paths familiar –

will my aching heart

return

. . .