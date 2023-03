save for me

your story –

will to understand

the ways you came

ten thousand lives

to find

missing you

was all i knew

the map that bears your soul –

destinies rewritten

to get me back

this time

save me this

these places –

uncertain where to start

fates converged

to stretch

beyond the blue

save for me

this evermore

as promised yet to none

the stars beyond –

another jealous

moon

. . .