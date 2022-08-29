what was left

of the creek

has turned into dust

(was here

i once held up the night)

was right here

beside you

covered with dew

assessing the stars

(wishes in flight)

was heaven this close

(i scarce can recall)

how sweet was your love

on my skin –

venus made nest

in a handful of curls

words seeking silence

again

(and again)

tell me once more

how swiftly the waves

to carry us far

from this place where we lay

how cool were

the oceans –

(created from dust)

to hold what was left

(to the story)

of us

. . .