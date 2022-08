we were here

like this

I thought it was magic

the way the wind blew

songs thru my hair

how my life tasted

when blessed by your kiss

words

but a sigh

I remember it well

has it been forever

another life lived –

far from the place

you discovered me there

warmed by the stirring

a solace

I knew

was as near as your

heart

come to anchor

my own

. . .