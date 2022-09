gifted words

a solace immortal –

was a stranger’s voice

the heart of one I know

when lives are lived

indifference

spawns a world of second starts

wherever i am born

was in your arms

i died before

some other time

as longing spent

i promised to return

a whisper buried deep

beneath the bone

let me be

forgiven –

i never meant to go

allowing for a moment

not yet claimed –

words become

a memory –

love I’ve yet to squander

a heart that holds

directions home

my promised

evermore

. . .