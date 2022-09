story holds

the best of me –

days before you came

counting every

mercy

as goodbye

ferry me

some distance –

had I known you

from the start

years

to shape wonder

into light

touch where

morning lingers

as warmth against

my skin –

let this pleading heart

be satisfied

when age

is counted backward

words beneath

my pen

let me ease

my story

with your sigh

. . .