Tags

, , , , , , , ,

had i lingered
here
a lifetime more
than e’er a soul
could stay –
beyond the fall
of circumstance
ashes
have turned grey
had i waited you
and you for us –
how long
might we have been
permitted this
surrender –
a place we start
again
another name
some other kiss –
fate might steal
or loss to grieve
a hand to hold
against the fold –
reminders still
to breathe
. . .