i knew
when first we loved
how we’d be
some other time
when the road was gone –
and every light
grown dark

i knew
how could i know
were there words
we couldn’t say
promise not yet wished
when we fell
into the stars

i knew
when there was nothing
save the echo
of your voice –
as silver wingeds brushed
against my heart

i knew
when we were started
yet i had not strength
to give
beyond the dream
of one more place
we are

. . .