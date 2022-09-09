Tags
a hand to hold, allowing, and still, everywhere I am, love, not yet, truth
i knew
when first we loved
how we’d be
some other time
when the road was gone –
and every light
grown dark
i knew
how could i know
were there words
we couldn’t say
promise not yet wished
when we fell
into the stars
i knew
when there was nothing
save the echo
of your voice –
as silver wingeds brushed
against my heart
i knew
when we were started
yet i had not strength
to give
beyond the dream
of one more place
we are
. . .
PapaBear said:
“I knew” you world write something romantic as this….. , “I just knew” ……………xo