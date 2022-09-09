i knew

when first we loved

how we’d be

some other time

when the road was gone –

and every light

grown dark

i knew

how could i know

were there words

we couldn’t say

promise not yet wished

when we fell

into the stars

i knew

when there was nothing

save the echo

of your voice –

as silver wingeds brushed

against my heart

i knew

when we were started

yet i had not strength

to give

beyond the dream

of one more place

we are

. . .