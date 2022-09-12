Tags
another day, by home another way, destiny, grace, heaven here, home, life, love, memory, nature, time
am thankful
for the spaces –
tender places
call me home –
to paths beyond my seeking
didn’t need a map
to know
where you were
e’er you wanted love from me
as grace prepared
another life
another time to be
a pause
within the aching
hands to fit just so
tell me where the story
was gone wrong –
take me back
take me
where the river crowds
the trees –
wait for me a map
draw your memory
to me
. . .
Bridgette said:
Beautiful words.