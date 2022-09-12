am thankful

for the spaces –

tender places

call me home –

to paths beyond my seeking

didn’t need a map

to know

where you were

e’er you wanted love from me

as grace prepared

another life

another time to be

a pause

within the aching

hands to fit just so

tell me where the story

was gone wrong –

take me back

take me

where the river crowds

the trees –

wait for me a map

draw your memory

to me

. . .