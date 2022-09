forgive

the way i drift –

when swimming in your eyes

forever tempts

and i have lost my way

forgotten how it was

said i’d never love you more

take my heart

steal my breath away

forgive of me

my timing –

there’s none of me to spare

let these arms remember

how to love you

everywhere

the soul is spent

before the years –

another moment gone

grieve me not tomorrow

grant me this

eternal sun

. . .