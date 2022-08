had i nothing

but one more ache –

another poem come of this

ashes swirl beyond the meadow

leaves returning

a golden bliss

silence fills

an almost whisper

breezes brush the tallest pines

remembered not

to indecision –

other worlds where stars align

bid me go

or let me linger –

will this earthly heart to slow

across and back

this everafter –

is home to every

love i’ve known

. . .