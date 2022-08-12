

had i wishes

yet to squander

graces

mine to give

smiles without a reason

to concede

kisses left for ransom

give and give some more

half the cost of letting go

was every sigh

between

the place we fell

fate for trade

when nothing more was come

grief to stain my pillow

dig the hole

fill my heart with daggers

words i wanted back

to ease the hunger

building

in my soul

. . .