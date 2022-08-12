Tags
almost always, grace, life, love, poetry, still, trade for more, words
had i wishes
yet to squander
graces
mine to give
smiles without a reason
to concede
kisses left for ransom
give and give some more
half the cost of letting go
was every sigh
between
the place we fell
fate for trade
when nothing more was come
grief to stain my pillow
dig the hole
fill my heart with daggers
words i wanted back
to ease the hunger
building
in my soul
. . .
grandfathersky said:
Words shall bloom when given to the soil of meaning…