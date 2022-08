she held winter

in her apron –

snowflakes on a string

a touch of something

magic

she restored

seeds of revolution

weary wicked vine –

she bit her lips

whene’er she willed

for more

of distances

too fragile –

love where weeds permit

roses pressed to walls

yesterday

she walked beyond

what made her longing easy –

wanting for another

to wonder why

she came

. . .