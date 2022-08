we poured blues

in shades of black –

thunder raining down

broken chords

ancient words

married to my soul

famously

a rebel

could sit the night with red

held against a dreamer

lines to fit

just so

a poet slept

and there i fell

lost within the rhyme

made of then

much better –

than ever I could say

strings stretched tight

across my bow

breath beneath the pine

as fingers found

a memory

to play

. . .