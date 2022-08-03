where was i

remembered –

as dew along the path

mosses where only briar grew

a slave to my intention

guarding passion

like a salve

was only me –

before the time of you

remembered us

the best of us

rust

as solace shared

let me be

hold me near

to places you are broken

the scar i gave

i didn’t mean

was anguish letting go

where rocks have grown

to fill the path

we know

another day

remembered me

for every promise made

glimmers of forever

signs before you came

let me be

honor me

with places you adore

a dream you shared

one summer night –

stilled my heart

for more

your touch

a trace of madness

stories sure to tell

empty skies

purple ribbon mornings

stars we plucked from rivers

as they fell

beyond our sight

was there i found you

waiting

carving shadows

into light

. . .