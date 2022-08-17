brought whiskey from

the cellar

tomatoes nearly green

wrote to you of oceans

caverns filled between

the first i thought to tell you

my love was yours alone

would free you from

the ache of carolina –

arms that feel so empty

have you gone

too far

from where we started

to unravel what was ours

one night we said too much

and fell away

i remember when the truth

succumb to shadow

a reach beyond the place

i prayed

to find you

forgotten every reason

left to stay

. . .