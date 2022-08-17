brought whiskey from
the cellar
tomatoes nearly green
wrote to you of oceans
caverns filled between
the first i thought to tell you
my love was yours alone
would free you from
the ache of carolina –
arms that feel so empty
have you gone
too far
from where we started
to unravel what was ours
one night we said too much
and fell away
i remember when the truth
succumb to shadow
a reach beyond the place
i prayed
to find you
forgotten every reason
left to stay
. . .
grandfathersky said:
To still recall n anchorage in Charleston
tornadoday said:
…the plains of Africa with your feet in a Tennessee river ❤ We are never far from the places we loved ❤